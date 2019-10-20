Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a sector underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

SCL stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $310,789.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $699,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,308 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,987,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

