Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.15

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $50.76 million and $2.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,038.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.78 or 0.02734185 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00720000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000603 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000453 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 365,340,369 coins and its circulating supply is 348,366,275 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.