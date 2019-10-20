Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.