StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

GASS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.46. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 460,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

