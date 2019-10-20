State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 40,531 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 1,757,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,702 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

UNIT stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

