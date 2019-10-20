State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,669 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domtar were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Domtar by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Domtar by 13.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 101,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

