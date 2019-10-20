State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $457,000 Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Transocean were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.54 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIG. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

