State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $416,000 Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 328,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADTN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

