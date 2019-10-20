State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genesco were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 19.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

