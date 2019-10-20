STASIS EURO Tops One Day Volume of $164,543.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $164,543.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00013905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, IDCM, HitBTC and OKCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042163 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.15 or 0.06098131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042317 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex, IDCM, OKCoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

