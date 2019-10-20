StarterCoin (STAC) Trading 60.4% Higher This Week

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $24,588.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

