Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) vs. MDC Partners (OTCMKTS:MDCA) Head to Head Contrast

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Starco Brands and MDC Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A MDC Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

MDC Partners has a consensus target price of $2.53, suggesting a potential downside of 11.85%. Given MDC Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of MDC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of MDC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC Partners has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and MDC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39% MDC Partners -6.65% N/A -4.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and MDC Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A MDC Partners $1.48 billion 0.14 -$123.73 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDC Partners.

Summary

MDC Partners beats Starco Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

