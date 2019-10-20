Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Tops $263,157.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $263,157.00 and approximately $631.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

