Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.44

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.44 and traded as high as $151.40. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $150.20, with a volume of 792,410 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

The company has a market capitalization of $826.78 million and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55.

In related news, insider Karen Thomson purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,613.72 ($19,095.41).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

