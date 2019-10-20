StableUSD (USDS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $160,883.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00223230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01156968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,814,459 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.