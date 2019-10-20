Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.68 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.68 ($1.17), approximately 7,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

