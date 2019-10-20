Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,048,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 28.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

