Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $401,331.00 and approximately $75,517.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041624 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.09 or 0.06131230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042481 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

