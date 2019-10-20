Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,556.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

