SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.38

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.38 and traded as low as $42.49. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 152,533 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 303.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

