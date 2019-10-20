SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $103.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

