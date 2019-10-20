SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

