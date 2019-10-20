SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,594. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

