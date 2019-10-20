SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 410,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 389,465 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

