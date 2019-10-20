SPC Financial Inc. Has $12.49 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 210.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 177.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,593.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.01. 62,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

