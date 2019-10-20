SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. 2,803,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

