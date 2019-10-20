SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after buying an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,441. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

