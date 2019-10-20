SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,963 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after buying an additional 437,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after buying an additional 321,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

