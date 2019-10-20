Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spartan Motors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spartan Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.43. Spartan Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,000 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

