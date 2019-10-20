SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.86

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 10621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.