SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.86

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 10621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
In other news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
