Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.55. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.