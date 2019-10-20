Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 470,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

