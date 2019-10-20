Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.54 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

