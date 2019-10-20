Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.85

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $28.84. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 822,413 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$28.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.54%.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks 133,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.