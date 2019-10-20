SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.31. SolGold shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 6,532,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $406.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.27.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

