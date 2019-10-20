Snap-on’s (SNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNA. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.60.

SNA stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. Snap-on has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

