Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $34,086,870 in the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

