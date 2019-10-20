Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 124,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,155. The company has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $71,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

