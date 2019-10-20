Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

