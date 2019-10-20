SIX Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a market cap of $5.81 million and $786,269.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

