SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, IDEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $131,005.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01137063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

