Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

