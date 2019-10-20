Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Signet Jewelers posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE SIG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 4,005,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $827.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,016.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 349,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

