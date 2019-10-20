Signaturefd LLC Has $197,000 Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Shopify by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 39.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $17.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mackie boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.