Signaturefd LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 3,454,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.