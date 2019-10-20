Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,227,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,786 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 37,477,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,366,836. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

