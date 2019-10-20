Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,511,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.