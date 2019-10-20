Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

SBNY stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

