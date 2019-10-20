SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 10.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 77,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at $6,061,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE KEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,061. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

