SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 1,182,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.